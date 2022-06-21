Sindh LG polls: Security plan formed, 26,000 policemen to be deployed

Karachi: The Sindh government on Tuesday finalized a security plan to ensure the law and order situation amid the first phase of the LG polls in Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to details, Cheif Minsiter Sindh Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting in which the Sindh government devised a plan to curtail any law and order situation in the upcoming LG polls in 14 districts of Sindh.

Th CM was briefed that a total of 1985 polling station have been termed very sensitive, 3448 as sensitive and 3291 as normal in 4 divisions of Sindh. Over 26,000 policemen will be deployed across polling stations to maintain law and order, the briefing mentioned.

The CM Sindh said that the government would not compromise on security and Law and order. Carrying of any kinds of weapons will be prohibited on the polling day under section 144, the CM added.

The Cm ordered all Commssioners to take all political parties into confidence regarding the law and order situation. All power feeders will also be advised to provide uninterrupted power supply on polling day, the CM added.

Murad Ali Shah added that cameras will be set up on police mobiles to monitor the proceeding on the poling day.

