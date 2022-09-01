Sindh LG polls: SHC issues notices to ECP, Sindh CS

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Sindh chief secretary on Jamaat-e-Islami’s request to set the date of LG elections in the province immediately.

The second phase of LG elections were scheduled to be held on August 28, but the ECP postponed it due to torrential rains and floods in the province.

The request to fix the new date of the local body elections in Sindh at the earliest has been filed by the Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Munim Zafar and Saifuddin.

The SHC has served notices to the ECP and Sindh chief secretary on the JI’s plea

Earlier, the ECP decided to postpone local government elections in Karachi after receiving inputs from the Sindh government. Read more: ECP DECIDES TO POSTPONE SECOND PHASE OF SINDH LG POLLS The decision was taken by the chief election commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja citing reports received from the election commissioner Sindh and district administration. Prior to the decision, the CEC asked the ECP secretary to seek reports on weather and flood situation in Sindh to decide on holding local government elections in Karachi on August 28.

Comments