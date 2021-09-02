Sindh logs 1,195 fresh Covid-19 cases, eight deaths

KARACHI: The Covid-19 pandemic claimed eight more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours while 1,195 people were found infected with the viral disease.

According to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah’s daily report on the Covid-19 situation in the province, eight more patients of coronavirus died, lifting the death toll to 6,932.

A total of 1,195 new cases emerged when 15,410 tests were conducted.

Also Read: CRITICAL COVID-19 PATIENTS AT HIGHEST LEVEL: ASAD UMAR

Currently, 47,545 patients are under treatment, 46,591 of them are in home isolation, 41 at isolation centers and 913 at different hospitals. The condition of 811 patients is stated to be critical, including 69 who have been shifted to ventilators.

Out of the 1,195 new cases, 595 have been detected in Karachi, including 214 in District East, 132 in District Central, 130 in District South, 55 in District Malir, 35 in District West and 29 in District Korangi.