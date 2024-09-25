Sindh minister admits floods damaged 50pc schools in the province

Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah Wednesday admitted floods have damaged 50 per cent of schools across the province.

This he revealed while addressing a press conference along with Universities Minister Muhammad Ali Malkani in Karachi.

“50% of the schools in Sindh have been destroyed by floods. Unlike Punjab, which did not experience floods or heavy rains, Sindh has faced severe damage,” he remarked.

Sindh minister further said that the infrastructure of many government schools is no longer fit for teaching children. “We don’t have enough ADP (Annual Development Program) funds to repair all the damaged schools,” Sardar Shah added.

Highlighting the devastating impact of three consecutive floods on educational institutions, Shah pointed out the enormous challenge of rebuilding.

In a positive development, the education minister also announced that Sindh will be introducing an educational policy specifically for the transgender community.

“Our children are learning in both Sindhi and Urdu mediums,” the minister concluded, stressing the importance of preserving linguistic diversity in education.

Earlier this year, the Sindh High Court (SHC) directed the education department to reopen the government schools that had been closed due to the lack of necessary resources.

This decision came after Justice Salahuddin from the SHC issued a detailed report highlighting the concerning state of government schools in the province.