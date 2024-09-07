Govt schools face textbook shortage in Sindh

KARACHI: Despite passing two months since the academic year began, the students of public schools in Sindh still waiting to receive books from government, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A petition has been filed in the Sindh High Court against the educational department regarding the non-receipt of textbooks in government schools.

The petition was filed against the Chairman Sindh Textbook Board along with Education Secretary, as well as directors of primary and secondary education.

According to the lawyer representing the case, most schools in Sindh still waiting to receive textbooks from the education department.

Earlier this year, the Sindh High Court (SHC) directed the education department to reopen the government schools that had been closed due to the lack of necessary resources within two months.

This decision came after Justice Salahuddin from the SHC issued a detailed report highlighting the concerning state of government schools in the province.

According to the report, judicial magistrates visited 19 different districts in Sindh and discovered that 2,640 schools were closed because they lacked essential resources such as teachers and furniture.

The report revealed that the Sanghar district was identified as the most affected, with 438 nonfunctional government schools.