Sindh minister fears thousands Omicron cases in month or two

HYDERABAD: Sindh Health Minister has pointed out an upsurge in coronavirus cases in the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“It seems the cases are on upward trajectory and thousands cases of Omicron strain of the virus, can be reported in a month or two,” health minister Azra Pechuho talking to media here said.

“We can opt for lock down if the hospitals will fill to the capacity with patients,” the minister said. ” No lock down has been under consideration now. Probably a small lock down required,” the minister further said.

“In Sindh over 170 Omicron cases have been surfaced. In last 24 hours over 500 cases of the disease have emerged,” the minister said.

Provincial minister stressed for compliance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), adding that the cases will further spread if the people will avoid to get vaccine shots.

“Those fully vaccinated, should get a booster shot of the vaccine, after six months of the second dose,” Pechuho advised.

The experts in the country have urged for vaccination to curb the infections and avoid serious disease.

The positivity ratio of COVID-19 cases in Karachi has reached beyond nine percent, provincial health department said on Thursday amid concerns over rising cases of Omicron variant.

