Sindh minister announces to issue licences to teachers

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Education & Culture Sardar Shah has said the provincial government plans on introducing licences for teachers of schools and colleges.

Every profession, be it lawyers, doctors, engineers and others have licenses, but unfortunately, teachers don’t. We aim to change that and issue mandatory licenses, Sardar Shah said in his statement.

Sindh Minister Sardar Shah said the chairman of Sindh Language Authority is on contract for three years which poses a technical problem. He said a way around the issue would be found and he would be appointed as DG Colleges.

Moreover, the education minister said there are more than 6,000 schools in Sindh that are “unsustainable”, such schools would be closed in the coming days.

Separately, a school teacher was shot dead while his minor son injured when their car was sprayed with bullets in Karachi’s North Nazimabad.

Police had said the firing incident took place near Peela school. Unidentified person(s) opened fire at a car, as a result of which a person was killed while a 10-year-old boy got wounded.

