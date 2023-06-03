Sindh minister urges caution as Naegleria cases surge in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has asked the people of Karachi to take preventive measures to avoid becoming a victim of Naegleria fowleri — a rare but deadly waterborne amoeba that thrives in freshwater sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The minister expressed these views at a press conference here.

Sharjeel Inam Memon urged public to refrain from swimming in pools that have not been properly chlorinated. He further advised the public to avoid activities that may cause water to enter the nose.

Memon further said that provincial health department is actively working to launch an awareness campaign to educate the public about the risks associated with Naegleria disease.

The minister’s advice comes after deaths of three people in the city last month due to the fatal brain infection caused by Naegleria fowleri, colloquially known as a ‘brain-eating amoeba.

As it was feared with the advent of the sizzling summer, naegleria has begun claiming human lives and the situation demands greater measures on part of the relevant authorities as the germ finds little resistance because of poor chlorination in most parts of the city.

Chlorination is the key method to kill the germ and keep the life-taking disease at bay. Another way is to use boiled water while cleaning nose as the germ enters through the nasal cavity of its victim and attacks the brain.