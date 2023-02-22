Sindh ministers react to PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek

KARACHI: Sindh Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has announced to establish an open jail in Badin for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers as the political party started ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ from Lahore, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Nasir Hussain Shah said in a statement that the Sindh government has taken all the relevant measures including fumigation and mosquito spray in Badin’s open jail to keep PTI workers.

“Those who are afraid of lizards, snakes and cockroaches should think before participating in PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek,” Hussain added.

Without naming PTI leader Ali Zaidi, Nasir Hussain Shah stated, “The government will take good care of those people in Badin open jail who escaped the arrest by jumping over the wall during the LG polls.”

While answering a question related to Imran Khan’s disqualification, the minister said that, after Imran Khan’s disqualification, PTI will most likely to chaired by Pervaiz Elahi.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also recorded his statement following the announcement of PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’.

The minister criticised PTI Chief Imran Khan for submitting a bail plea in court, stating that Imran Khan himself applied for a bail plea in court and on the other hand motivated youth for ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ for Haqiqi Azadi.

The information minister claimed that Imran Khan want to maintain the situation of uncertainty in the country as well as blackmailing tactics to fulfil his own ambitions.

Sharjeel Memon stated that the government have completed all the arrangements of ‘hospitality’ for PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ in Dadu, Sukkur, Jacobabad Jail.

