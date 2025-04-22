Sindh moved CCI against canals project in June 2024: CM Murad

Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, on Tuesday said Sindh moved the Council of Common Interest (CCI) against the canals project in June 2024, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media in Karachi after offering condolences on demise of Pope Francis at at the Cardinal House in Karachi, the chief minister claimed it was the Sindh government that first raised its voice over the canals issue.

Vowing that the government of Sindh would not allow the construction of canals with the support of the masses, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah again demanded the federal government announce an end to the project.

Shah said he welcomes everyone and added Sindh government has not initiated action against any protest in the province against canals project.

He urged the federal government to immediately take notice of the situation, saying the possibility of the protestors taking instructions from hostile forces could not be ruled out.

Earlier, Provincial minister Saeed Ghani said, “We want to talk on canals, they want to lead us to the wheat issue”.

“What can I say when a minister considers wheat’s issue as more crucial than canals project”, he said.

He said Sindh could not be able to irrigate its farmlands owing to water shortage. “We are waging fight for farmers,” Ghani said.

He said in Punjab’s 80 per cent sub-soil water can be used for cultivation, here in Sindh 90 per cent sub soil water could not be used for irrigation.

Ghani said the PPP has always taken steps for the welfare of farmers. “Don’t mix the wheat and canal issues, the PML-N wants to distract from canals”. “Some people in PML-N want to damage the PPP”, he said.