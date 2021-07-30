Sindh notifies Covid-19 lockdown: Here’s all you need to know

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday imposed a complete ban on intra-city, inter-city and inter-provincial public and private transport as well as the gathering of people for any purpose, including social, religious, sports, entertainment, and recreation, for a period of nine days from July 31 till Aug 8.

Here are the restrictions and exemptions the Home Department has notified.

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) personnel, healthcare workers, and those in need of emergency medical care can venture out.

People going to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19 or buying groceries and medicines have also been exempted from the restrictions

Restaurants will remain open only for deliveries

Food delivery riders must have a Covid-19 vaccination certificate

Hospitals, medical stores, laboratories, and vaccination centres will stay open

Food-related industries will operate with COVID-19 SOPs

Fish, meat, vegetables and fruit vendors, bakeries and milk shops will remain open from 6am to 6pm

Export-oriented businesses will be allowed to operate with special health guidelines

No person will be allowed to venture out without any valid reason

Pillion riding on motorcycles will be banned

No more than two persons should travel in a car and a third person will be allowed only in case where a sick person being transported requires such an attendant.

People should wear face mask at public places and carry their CNICs

All those suffering from flue, fever, dry cough and body aches must not visit any public place.

Covid-19 reEarlier today, the Sindh government announced to impose a lockdown in the province from July 31 (tomorrow) until August 08 after an abnormal surge in COVID-19 cases especially in Karachi.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah during a meeting of the COVID task force that was specially attended by opposition leaders and traders. “Lockdown would remain in place in the province from July 31 to August 08,” Murad Ali Shah said.

Later addressing a press conference, CM Murad clarified that it was not a complete lockdown where we shut down everything barring no exception however, this time we are making a number of exceptions whose list we will share.