Sindh on high alert as new rain spell expected from July 31

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and rescue agencies in Sindh have been placed on high alert ahead of a new spell of rainfall expected from July 31 to August 2.

According to details, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain and thunderstorms in several districts of Sindh during this period.

The department has also warned of possible flash flooding and rising water levels in streams and rain-fed channels in different parts of the country.

In this regard, a high-level meeting of the PDMA, Rescue 1122, and mobile health services was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister’s Adviser Gianchand Esrani. The meeting reviewed preparations for possible rainfall, flood risks, emergency planning, and relief measures during the 2026 monsoon season.

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During the meeting, PDMA Director General Salman Shah briefed participants that above-normal rainfall is expected in Tharparkar, Badin, and Mirpurkhas divisions.

He said a new weather system would enter Sindh from July 31 to August 2, and all relevant institutions have been placed on alert in view of the forecast.

Gianchand Esrani stated that PDMA has the capacity to provide relief camps, food, and basic facilities to 14,000 affected families.

He added that the central command and control room has been connected with PDMA to ensure immediate response in case of any emergency situation.

The Director General of Rescue 1122 informed the meeting that the department is fully prepared to deal with possible urban flooding and other emergencies.

He added that medical facilities are also being provided in affected areas through mobile health units.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has warned of a risk of flash flooding in Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad, northeastern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan. The department also predicted possible flooding in rain-fed streams of Dera Ghazi Khan and northeastern Balochistan.