KARACHI: The Sindh College Education Department has uncovered financial irregularities involving millions of rupees in two development projects at a girls college in Murad Memon Goth, Karachi.

Following a review meeting, Secretary, College Education Department, Nadeem ur Rehman Memon, ordered immediate action against the officials found responsible and the two contracting firms involved in the projects.

Nadeem ur Rehman Memon ordered the issuance of show-cause notices to the officers involved and directed a detailed scrutiny of the project records.

The secretary further ordered that both contracting companies be blacklisted and directed that their security deposits be forfeited in accordance with the law.

During the meeting, it was revealed that a former executive engineer had allegedly made advance payments to contractors in violation of prescribed rules.

Officials said the girls college project was originally estimated to cost around Rs95 million. Of that amount, Rs88.4 million has already been spent, but only 60 per cent of the work has been completed.

Read more: Yellow Line BRT project: Ex director’s remand extended in corruption case

The value of the completed work has been estimated at Rs57.5 million, while work worth more than Rs30.9 million remains unfinished despite the expenditure incurred.

The meeting was further informed that the college’s library and auditorium project was estimated to cost more than Rs110 million. So far, Rs69.8 million has been spent, while the contractor had also received a security advance of Rs39.6 million.

Secretary Nadeem ur Rehman Memon said the government would not tolerate financial irregularities, misuse of public funds, or unnecessary delays in development projects.

He directed the department to ensure strict accountability and complete transparency in all ongoing and future schemes.