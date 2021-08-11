Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Web Desk

Sindh bans pillion riding ahead of Independence Day

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department on Wednesday notified a two-day ban on pillion riding in Sindh including Karachi on August 13 and 14 in order to maintain law and order, ARY News reported.

The decision to ban pillion riding was taken at the request of Sindh Rangers in order to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations.

According to a notification, the provincial govt also banned one wheeling of a motorcycle during the said period.

“The aforesaid ban shall not be applicable on the women, children below the age of 12, journalists, disabled persons, personnel of law enforcement agencies and security guards of all private companies,” read the order issued by the Sindh Home Department.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh Home Department had already notified a three-day ban on pillion riding in Karachi on the 8th, 9th, and 10th of Muharram.

Read More: SINDH GOVT NOTIFIES 3-DAY BAN ON PILLION RIDING AHEAD OF MUHARRAM

According to a notification issued by the department, pillion riding will remain banned in the port city on the 8th, 9th, and 10th of Muharram.

“In continuation and partial modification of this department’s Notification of even number dated 28.07.2021, the ban on pillion riding for Karachi Division shall be for 8th, 9th, & 10th Muharram-Ul-Harram 1443 AH (2021),” read the notification

