Sindh police arrests ‘int’l drug dealer’ in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh police arrested an operative of an international drug gang from Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a second successful grand operation against drug dealers, Sohrab Goth police managed to arrest an operative of the international drug gang.

The arrested accused was identified as Abdul Baqi son of Abdul Aziz. He used to smuggle drugs from Afghanistan through Quetta and supply them to Karachi.

The police officials recovered charas and heroin from the possession of the accused drug dealer.

Last month, Karachi police claimed to have arrested a female drug dealer in the city’s Keamari area.

As per details, a female drug dealer named Nadia was arrested from Keamari Town and 3kg of hashish was also recovered from her custody.

In the initial interrogation, the arrested female confessed to supplying drugs in Keamari and other areas of the port city.

Meanwhile, raids are being conducted for the arrest of accomplices of the female drug dealer, the sources within Karachi police said.

