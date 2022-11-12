Sindh police decide to revamp Madadgar 15 force

KARACHI: The Sindh police have decided to upgrade Madadgar 15 force amid the brutal lynching of two workers in Machar colony Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Sindh cabinet and police have made a fact-finding committee in the aftermath of the brutal lynching of two workers in Machar colony Karachi.

The committee has proposed recommendations to upgrade the Madadgar 15 force. The force will be trained to perform duties as an anti riots force in the province.

Furthermore, the Madadgar force will be equipped with Modern teargas guns and other necessary ammunition.

The Sindh police claimed that the Madadgar force reached the Machar colony lynching spot within 15 minutes after the complaint.

Upgradation of the force will help in curbing crime more efficiently.

Earlier, Police helpline Madadgar 15 cop involved in street crimes in the port city was arrested by Shah Faisal police.

According to details, the Shah Faisal police arrested Madadgar 15 cop Aqeel and his other two companions after carrying out an investigation against the accused.

The police took action against helpline 15 cop over complaints reported by several citizens.

The police also recovered one pistol, three mobile phones and a wallet from their possession. Police also registered FIR against the accused.

It may be noted that there has been a sharp increase in incidents of robbery by muggers disguised as policemen in the port city as a dacoits gang posing as officials of a special branch looted the house of the mother of ex-Karachi commissioner.

