Sindh police gun down robber affiliated with Afghan gang

KARACHI: Sindh police on Tuesday gunned down a robber affiliated with Afghan gang in an alleged encounter which took place in the North Nazimabad area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central, Maroof Usman, confirmed the incident said that the afghan gang were looting inside a residential house, while their third accomplice guarding outside.

Upon receiving information about the ongoing crime, Sindh police arrived at the scene, leading to an intense exchange of gunfire between the law enforcement officers and the criminals, resulting in the death of one robber associated with an criminal afghan gang, while the other two managed to escaped.

The police officials also recovered a weapon from the possession of the criminal, meanwhile, further investigation has revealed that the group of criminals had previously executed robberies in two other houses last week.

SSP Central Maroof Usman directed to form dedicated teams for the arrest of the escaped suspects to prevent any further criminal incidents, adding that the afghan gang used a white car as their preferred means of transportation during their robbery sprees.

The District Police and Crime Scene Unit are currently engaged in conducting comprehensive investigations to gather additional evidence.