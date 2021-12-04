Sindh police witnesses reshuffle as new DIGs posted  

KARACHI: Sindh police on Saturday witnessed a major reshuffle in the top hierarchy with the appointments of new DIGs, days after officers from the province were transferred to other provinces under a rotation policy of the establishment division, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details of the reshuffle on Karachi posts, Sharjeel Kharal has been posted as DIG East and Muqaddas Haider as DIG South.

In other postings, Syed Khurram Ali was appointed as DIG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Tariq Abbas Qureshi as DIG Sukkur, Karim Khan as DIG CIA Karachi, and Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry as DIG Special Branch.

Moreover, Muhammad Zubair has been posted as DIG Headquarters, Shahzad Akbar as DIG Establishment and Abdul Hameed Sanjrani as DIG Training.

The appointments came after top police officers from the province were transferred to other provinces from the establishment division, leading to a row between the Centre and the Sindh province.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah while raising his objections to the transfers said that the prime minister should consult over the transfer of provincial officials as per the law.

“The officers should be transferred as per law that requires consultation between the Centre and the province,” he said while referring to a law passed in 2020.

He shared that article 240 states that the officers could perform their duties in the centre and the provinces. “We want the prime minister to review transfer of officials,” he said adding that he was never consulted regarding the rotation policy of the officials.

However, the prime minister refused to entertain any disapproval over the transfers from both the Sindh and Punjab provinces and directed them to implement a uniform policy of rotation of the officers.

The Sindh police officers, who were previously directed by the chief minister to not leave their charge, later decided against it after being served show-cause notices from the establishment division for defying the orders.

