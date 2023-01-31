Sindh Police reviews security situation after Peshawar blast

KARACHI: Sindh police alarmed after the tragic suicide attack in Peshawar mosque and reviewed security situation in the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In context of the Peshawar Police Lines blast, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Inspector General (IG) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, in which the overall security measures were reviewed briefing to briefing at the provincial level.

The IG advised to tighten the security in all the public places including Mosques, Imam Bargahs, Mazars, Shrines and minority religious places.

IG Sindh ordered constant monitoring of important government buildings, cantonment areas, schools, colleges and markets. He also advised the law enforcement personnel to consult the management of stock exchange and educational institutions and make the security plan in accordance with their needs.

He further instructed the security officials to strict the security at Airports, Railway stations, Bus terminals and Truck stops, apart from this, patrolling, snap checking and picketing at selected places should be coordinated.

He directed the concern department to make sure all CCTV cameras should be 100% active.

It is pertinent to mention here that the explosion in Peshawar Mosque took place around 1:40pm on Monday as Zuhr prayers were being offered as a result of which the roof of the mosque caved in.

Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) spokesperson Muhammad Asim has confirmed the number of casualties, saying that almost 100 people were martyred and 169 people sustained injuries in the ‘suicide blast’.

The LRH spokesperson said several bodies have been handed over to their heirs after identification.

The outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the blast at a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines.

