Sindh police to bring Dua Zehra back to Karachi

Lahore: The Interior Ministry of Sindh has written to the Punjab government about Dua Zehra’s return to Karachi for her medical examination, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Sindh government has written a letter to the Punjab Interior Ministry for sending Sindh police officers to bring Dua Zehra to Karachi. Dua will be presented before the medical board, formed to find out her age.

The letter informs the Punjab government’s orders to present the girl before the medical board. The Sindh government has asked the Punjab government to assist Karachi in policing the proceedings.

A Sindh police party led by DSP Shoukat Shahani would arrive to take Dua Zehra back to Karachi. Woman police constable Sultana would accompany the police party, the letter said. A copy of the letter has been sent to all relevant departments.

Yesterday, the medical board, comprised of 10 members met to compile a report to determine the age of Dua Zehra. But the board decided to examine the girl in person before reaching a conclusion.

Also Read: Medical board meeting today to determine Dua Zehra’s age

According to the notification shared by activist and petitioner’s lawyer Jibran Nasir, Dow Medical College Principal Prof. Saba Sohail will head the medical board. The board also includes experts in radiology, gynaecology, dentistry and forensics.

Comments