Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Sindh police undergo another major reshuffle

TOP NEWS

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday transferred and appointed many Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) of police in yet another major reshuffle in the department, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Irfan Baloch has been appointed as DIG West, while Ahmed Nawaz Cheema is named DIG Traffic. Similarly, Iqbal Dar has been appointed as DIG Driving License Branch while Javed Jaskani is named DIG Mirpurkhas.

Read More: Transfers, postings: Sindh police undergo major reshuffle

Earlier on March 16, the Sindh government notified a major reshuffle in Sindh Police and transferred several SSPs of different districts.

According to the notification, SSPs of Sukkur, Khairpur, Badin, Thatta, Sujaeal, Sanghar, Naushehro Feroz, Ghotki, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jacobabad and other districts were transferred and posted with immediate effect. Hazeez Rehman Bugti was transferred and posted as SSP Karachi West vice Shad Ibne Masih transferred.

Mir Rohal Khan, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-18) presently posted as SSP Badin was transferred and posted as SSP Ghotki vice Muhammad Anwer Kheyran transferred and directed to report to Central Police office.

