Sindh Rangers arrest robbers who looted ARY News staff van

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers claimed to have arrested robbers who looted ARY News staff van in Karachi’s Site Area, last year.

According to the Sindh Rangers spokesperson, the robbers were arrested with the help of CCTV footage from city’s Frontier Morr in Orangi Town. Weapons have been recovered from the custody of the arrested.

Rehman alias ‘Kotay’ is also among the arrested.

It may be noted that robbers, in the month of October, last year, looted staff of ARY News in Karachi.

The van of ARY News female staff was intercepted near the channel’s head office located n Karachi’s Site Area by six robbers.

The female staff of ARY News was robbed of their mobile phones and cash, while the robbers fled the scene safely.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon took stern notice of the matter and sought a report from the AIG Karachi.

Memon said the concerned police station would collect evidence from the crime scene.

