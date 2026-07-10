KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced sweeping reforms for the province’s fishing sector, including the abolition of the contract (thekedari) system and a decision to allow fishing only by licensed fishermen.

Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Muhammad Ali Malkani made the announcement during a high-level meeting with delegations representing fishermen from Sujawal, Thatta, Badin, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Kashmore, Kandhkot and other districts.

The meeting, held at the request of fishermen’s organisations, was attended by representatives of the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum, Provincial Secretary for Livestock and Fisheries Dr Kazam Hussain Jatoi, newly elected Fishermen Cooperative Society Chairperson Fatima Majeed, Director of Marine Fisheries Sindh Dr Asim Karim, Fisher Folk Chairman Ghulam Mustafa Mirani, General Secretary Saeed Baloch and Majeed Malkani.

Addressing the participants, Malkani said the Fisheries Department is committed to providing essential services and facilities directly to fishermen to improve their livelihoods and economic conditions.

He also announced that the Fishermen Cooperative Society would be directed to extend facilities currently available to marine fishermen to inland fishermen across Sindh.

In a major policy announcement, the provincial minister said the government would completely abolish the contract fishing system across Sindh.

“There will be no fishing contracts anywhere in Sindh. Fishing rights will be reserved exclusively for licensed fishermen,” Malkani said.

He added that the Sindh government would write to the chief minister to ensure that, following the abolition of the contract system through legislation, no new fishing contracts are issued anywhere in the province.

The minister also announced that fishermen’s identity cards will be integrated with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), enabling authorities to verify fishermen through their Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs).

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Under the new system, only fishermen holding the integrated identity cards will be eligible for fishing licences, boat registration, financial assistance and projects funded by the World Bank.

Malkani said the government, in collaboration with the World Bank, is implementing an aquaculture project under which development schemes worth millions of rupees will be introduced to support fishermen engaged in fish harvesting and trade.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s support for the annual fishing ban imposed during the fish breeding season, saying the restriction from June 15 to August 1 would continue to protect fish stocks.

Responding to concerns raised by fishermen’s representatives, Malkani said the government was prepared to introduce legislative amendments if required to address their issues.

He added that the Fisheries Department would coordinate with the Forest, Irrigation and Environment departments to resolve problems affecting the fishing community and improve the sector’s overall development.