Sindh reports 19 deaths, 665 Covid-19 cases in a day

KARACHI: As many as 19 patients of Covid-19 died and 665 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a statement issued today, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that 19 patients of COVID-19 lost their lives in a day, taking the total count to 7,243.

In the last 24 hours, 665 positive cases of coronavirus including 195 in Karachi were reported.

On September 16, the Sindh Health Department had decided to administer a Covid-19 booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine to all healthcare workers in the province.

READ: SINDH EASES COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, ALLOWS BUSINESSES TO OPEN TILL 10 PM

The health department had written a letter to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) in this regard as well.

According to a letter, the decision was taken in light of the healthcare workers being at an increased risk of contracting Covid-19.

“Due to constant exposure to patients in hospitals, all the healthcare workers are at greater risk of Covid-19 virus infection,” read the letter. The inoculation will be done free of charge.