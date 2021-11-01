Sindh reports 239 fresh Covid cases, 1 new death

KARACHI: The health department of Sindh has Monday recorded one new Covid death in the past 24-hour period across the province and noted 239 fresh cases, ARY News reported.

The provincial health authorities have said it conceded 239 fresh Covid cases out of the tests it conducted in the cut-off period of spanning 24 hours today.

With the new death today, the toll due to Covid has hiked to 7,569 across Sindh, the health department said. On the other hand today, 82 Covid infected patients have posted recovery from the virus as well, taking total count of recoveries to 450,031.

Out of the fresh cases today, 31 belong to Karachi, it said.

Pakistan sees 10 deaths, 658 more coronavirus cases

Separately today on the national scale, Pakistan has registered 10 deaths in the last 24 hours by coronavirus as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,441.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 658 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The number of overall confirmed cases has reached 1,271,687.

Pakistan has conducted 45,690 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 658 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID positivity ratio was recorded at 1.44 per cent.

1,366 patients are still in critical condition in the hospitals across the country, while overall 1,220,105 have recovered including 931 in the past 24 hours.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!