Sindh Revenue Board collected record taxes in 2021-22

Karachi: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) collected a record tax of Rs153 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22, the Cheif Minister Sindh told, ARY News reported.

According to details, CM Sindh has appreciated the Sindh Revenue Board’s (SRB) performance as it collected a record Rs153.5 billion in tax in the FY 2021-22.

The tax collection target for 2021-22 was Rs150 billion. The SRB has exceeded the tax collection target by Rs3.5 billion, the CM told.

The CM added that a total of Rs8.2 billion were under the Workers Welfare Fund.

The Federal Board of Revenu had also exceeded its tax collection target for FY 2021-22. It collected a tax of Rs 6 trillion in the fiscal year 2021-22, exceeding the target of Rs5.8 trillion for 2021-22.

Rs2.2 trillion was collected in income tax, while an amount of Rs2.7 trillion was collected as sales tax in 2021-22.

FBR spokesperson told that a total of Rs1,007 billion were collected in customs duty in 2021-22. While the FBR issued an amount of Rs305 billion in refunds.

Earlier in May, the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department claimed to have recovered over Rs252 million in taxes from defaulting vehicles in nine days during its tax collection drive.

Also Read: Rs252mn recovered from tax defaulting vehicles in Sindh

Overall 7,354 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 6,988 in Hyderabad and 2,575 in Sukkur, 3,602 in Larkana, 2884 in Mirpurkhas and 1471 in Shaheed Benazirabad, the data showed.

Comments