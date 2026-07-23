The property transfer system of the Sindh Revenue Department has remained unavailable for the past three days due to a technical issue, causing inconvenience to thousands of citizens seeking to complete property transactions.

The server outage has halted thousands of real estate transactions across Karachi and the rest of the province, leaving citizens unable to download challans or proceed with scheduled property registrations.

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Officials of the Sindh Revenue Department said that a fault in the online system has prevented users from downloading challans, delaying the property transfer process.

The department stated that its technical staff is working to resolve the issue and restore normal operations at the earliest.

However, despite the passage of three days, the system has not yet been fully restored, leaving citizens awaiting the completion of their property transfer procedures.

Read more: Property transfer, registration charges revised

Earlier this year, Sindh launched a new e-transfer system to make property transfers faster and easier. The digital process aims to reduce paperwork and improve public convenience.