Sindh revises minimum wages

KARACHI: The Minimum Wage Board Sindh on Tuesday revised the wages of factory workers upward, ARY News reported.

Chairman Sindh Minimum Wage Board Zulfiqar Ali Nizamani in his statement, announced that the minimum monthly wage of skilled workers in the province will be Rs 33,280 while for unskilled, it will be Rs 32,000.

The minimum wages will be applicable from July 1, 2023.

Nizamani further said that factory owners are obligated to pay minimum wages to workers. “Objections against the decision can be submitted within 14 days”.

The chairman Sindh Minimum Wage Board also said that action will be taken against those who do not pay minimum wages to their workers.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered enforcement of the minimum wage fixed by the Sindh government.

A bench of the high court ordered the government to ensure the implementation of Rs 25,000 minimum of sanitary workers in its order.

The bench also ordered the labour department to summon reports from various departments to review the matter.