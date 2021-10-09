Sindh schools to resume regular classes from Monday

KARACHI: Following the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) decision, the Sindh government has announced it will start regular classes from October 11 at all private and public schools, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A notification was also issued in this connection.

“All public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department Govt of Sindh shall be allowed 100% attendance of students with effect from October 11, 2021,” read the notification.

The notification states that the vaccination of students of the age of 12 years and above is obligatory.

The education department had asked all the Directors School Education, District Education Officers, Taluka Education Officers, Head Masters/Mistress and Director General, Inspection and Registration of Private Educational Institutions, Sindh, to make necessary efforts for 100% vaccination of the students of the age of 12 years and above by October 31.

On Thursday, NCOC head Asad Umar decided to allow all educational institutions to start normal classes from October 11.

“Based on the reduced level of COVID disease spread and the launch of the school vaccination program, it has been decided in today’s NCOC meeting to allow all educational institutions to start normal classes from 11th October,” the planning and development minister had tweeted.

Educational institutions were previously operating with 50pc capacity across the country

