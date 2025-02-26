Sindh to introduce new patrol police force for highways

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to introduce a new patrol police force for highways to enhance road safety and curb crime, ARY News reported.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Sindh Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon, where it was agreed to deploy a specialized police force to patrol major highways and roads connecting cities.

The main objective of patrol police force will be to ensure the safety and security of travelers on Sindh’s highways. The police force will be equipped with modern surveillance cameras and other necessary equipment to prevent and investigate crimes.

Earlier, the traffic police decided to install cameras and trackers in dumpers to monitor their speed and issue challans for over speeding.

In an interview with ARY News, DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah stated that digital monitoring would help prevent traffic accidents, adding that the system will be extended to other heavy vehicles once it proves successful.

DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah has mandated the installation of front and back-view cameras in dumpers to help determine fault in case of accidents.

The decision come amid increasing number of road accidents caused by heavy vehicles.

According to DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah’s directives, trackers will also be installed in all dumpers operating on Karachi’s roads to monitor their movements by the traffic police from its control room.

In a meeting with the Dumpers Association, DIG Traffic secured their agreement to comply with the new safety measures.

The trackers will help detect over-speeding and traffic challan will be issued for violation of speed limit of 60 km/hour, while a digital monitoring system will be set up at the DIG Traffic office to oversee compliance.