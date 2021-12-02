Sindh to purchase 250 diesel hybrid buses

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Thursday approved purchasing 250 diesel hybrid electric buses for intra-district operations, reported ARY News.

The approval came during a meeting of the provincial cabinet with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair.

These buses will be procured under the Sindh Intra-District Peoples Bus Service project. They will operate in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Larkana and other districts.

An agreement with regard to the procurement of the buses was signed in October this year. Sindh Transport Minister Awais Shah earlier said the provincial government had disbursed Rs8 billion to the transport department for the bus project.

“It is the first project of 250 intra-city buses, while another agreement for the procurement of 150 buses will also be finalised soon,” the provincial minister added.

