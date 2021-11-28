PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Green Line bus project in two weeks: Asad Umar

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Sunday announced that the multi-billion Green Line bus project will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan in two weeks, ARY NEWS reported.

Asad Umar earlier in the day announced that the commercial operation of the Green Line bus project will begin from December 25 and added that the project will be prepared for its trial operation within the next 10 days.

While addressing a PTI gathering in Karachi, the federal minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to hold a census in the country after every five years and the fresh census will be held using digital technology.

“PPP has always opposed the census process in the province,” he said and added that it was the due right to the Karachiites to get government jobs in their city.

He further rejected the new local bodies system introduced by the Sindh government and blamed that the provincial government had deprived the local representatives of powers exercised by them previously rather than further empowering them.

Read More: KARACHI’S GREEN LINE BRT TEST RUN BEGINS

He shared that the new local government system introduced in Islamabad recently even gives the health and education department’s powers to the mayor.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!