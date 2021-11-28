‘Commercial op of Green Line project to begin from Dec 25’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced on Sunday that the commercial operation of the Green Line bus project will begin from December 25, ARY News reported.

Asad Umar made the announcement on Twitter, saying that a detailed review of Karachi’s Green Line bus project was made yesterday.

He said that the project will be prepared for its trial operation within the next 10 days. He announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Green Line project in Karachi.

Umar said that the commercial operation of the project will begin from December 25 after the completion of its two-week trial operation.

کل کراچی گرین لائن منصوبے کا تفصیلی جائزہ لیا. انشاءاللہ اگلے دس دن میں یہ منصوبہ ٹرائل آپریشن کے لئے طیار ہو گا. اس کے بعد وزیراعظم @ImranKhanPTI کراچی آ کر منصوبے کا افتتاح کریں گے. تقریباً دو ہفتے ٹرائل آپریشن کے بعد انشاءاللہ 25 دسمبر کو کمرشل آپریشن کا آغاز کر دیا جائے گا — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 28, 2021

Earlier in October, the second consignment of Green Line buses had arrived at the Karachi Port, bringing the total number of buses to 80.

A Cargo vessel name MV IVY Ocean carrying 40 Greenline buses from China had been scheduled to anchor at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) on October 14, but the arrival was delayed due to the unavailability of birth for a giant vessel at the KPT.

The MV IVY Ocean had anchored at the Karachi Port in the wee hours of Wednesday night. With the arrival of 40 more buses, a fleet of 80 buses has been completed.

On October 4, the test run of the Green Line BRT had begun on the 23-km route (Surjani Town to Numaish Chowrangi) after the PTI-led federal government inaugurated its trial operation.

The test run would continue for at least one month before the launch of its commercial operation (opening for the public at large) in November. Prime Minister will launch the BRT project.

Green Line BRT project

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 24 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor was also constructed at Numaish intersection.

The construction work on Phase-I of the project was started in 2016.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!