40 more buses for Green Line project reach Karachi from China

KARACHI: The second consignment of Green Line buses has arrived at the Karachi Port on Thursday, bringing the total number of buses to 80, ARY News reported.

Cargo vessel name MV IVY Ocean carrying 40 Greenline buses from China was scheduled to anchor at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) on October 14, but the arrival was delayed due to the unavailability of birth for a giant vessel at the KPT.

The MV IVY Ocean anchored at the Karachi Port in the wee hours of Wednesday night. With the arrival of 40 more buses, a fleet of 80 buses has been completed

On October 4, the test run of the Green Line BRT began on 23-km route (Surjani Town to Numaish Chowrangi) after the PTI-led federal government inaugurated its trial operation.

Read more: FIRST BATCH OF GREEN LINE BUSES REACHES KARACHI PORT

The test run would continue for at least one month before the launch of its commercial operation (opening for the public at large) in November. Prime Minister will launch the BRT project.

Green Line BRT project

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 24 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor was also constructed at Numaish intersection.

The construction work on Phase-I of the project was started in 2016.