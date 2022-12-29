Sindh to screen all China arrivals for Covid-19

KARACHI: Sindh is making Covid-19 tests for visitors from China mandatory following an explosion in cases in China, the provincial health ministry said on Thursday.

According to the notification issued by the Sindh health department, in view of prevailing global and regional disease trends, Sindh has decided to screen all passengers coming from China to Karachi airport.

The passengers testing positive for Covid-19 will be quarantined, while passengers with the tested result of “false” in antigen, will undergo PCR tests, the notification read.

Furthermore, the Sindh health department has advised masses to wear masses in public places and avoid holding bigger public gatherings.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was learnt that a shortage of Covid testing kits at the Karachi airport increased the threat of the spread of the new variant of the virus in Pakistan.

The Covid tests had been declared mandatory for passengers landing in Pakistan from Saudi Arabia and South Africa amid fear of Covid cases fear.

As per the details, the rapid antigen covid tests are delayed due to a shortage of Covid testing kits at the airport.

Sources said that the Health Ministry is not providing Covid testing kits to the staff deputed at the Karachi airport.

