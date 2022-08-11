Sindh traders demand abolishing early market closure policy

Trade Unions across the province have demanded the Sindh government follow the Punjab government’s decision and abolish the early market closure policy, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Trade Unions in Sindh have demanded to put an end to the early market closure policy as it is causing losses to businesses.

President Electronics Dealers Association Rizwan Arif demanded the Sindh government follow the Punjab Government and allow markets to stay open until late at night. The early closure is causing huge damages to the business community amid the deteriorating economic situation, he added.

He added that businesses are firing employees due to losses, causing unemployment. The government should end the time limit and facilitate traders.

On August 10, Punjab government decided to allow shops to continue their businesses after 9:00 pm and on Sundays, reversing a previous decision imposed to deal with energy crisis in the country.

The decision was made by Chief Minister Punjab Parvez Elahi during a meeting with traders. “The markets will remain open Sundays to facilitate the shop owners,” he said.

The Punjab government and traders previously agreed to enforce an energy-saving plan from June 20.

