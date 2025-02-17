Sindh Universities Amendment Bill 2025 passed by provincial assembly

KARACHI: The provincial assembly on Monday passed the Sindh Universities Amendment Bill 2025 despite opposition’s protest, ARY News reported.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Law, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar tabled the Sindh Universities Amendment Bill 2025 before the house.

The session saw uproar from opposition members, with MQM legislators chanting slogans against the bill.

Following the bill’s re-approval in the Sindh Assembly, the objections raised by the Governor of Sindh were rejected.

Read more: Sindh governor refuses to sign Karachi Metropolitan University bill

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori had refused to grant his assent to the bill and returned it to the provincial assembly for reconsideration, raising objections to the new law that expanded the eligibility criteria to the serving bureaucrats for appointment as vice chancellor in public-sector universities.

Under Section 3 of the Article 116 of the Constitution if the bill is passed again by the assembly, with or without amendments, the governor must then grant his assent, meaning thereby that if the Sindh Assembly pushes the bill through once again, Governor Tessori will be constitutionally bound to approve it.