Sindh universities to resume in-person classes from Aug 30

KARACHI: All public and private sector universities will reopen from August 30 (Monday), said a notification issued by the Sindh government on Friday.

Varsities will resume physical classes with 50 per cent attendance under the government-defined standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

No student or staffer will be allowed in universities, hostels and offices without a Covid-19 vaccination certificate, said the notification.

Earlier today, the Sindh government allowed resumption of in-person classes in provincial educational institutes from August 31 with 100 percent COVID vaccinated staff and 50 percent attendance.

The working committee of the education department after deliberation on Friday allowed in-person classes in schools six days a week.

The staff and the parents of the children had to submit their COVID vaccination certificates at the schools and the administration would also run an awareness campaign among parents to get them vaccinated.