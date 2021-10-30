Mystery shrouds Sindh University professor’ murder as police probe

KARACHI: Police have yet to solve a mystery around the murder of a Sindh University Professor Dr. Zain ul Abdin after initially, it was claimed to be murder during a mugging, ARY NEWS reported.

The police while sharing the updates on the murder case in Gulshan-e-Maymar area of the city said that they have apprehended two suspects so far in the case as the associates of the professor claimed that he was murdered during a mugging bid.

“Allegedly two to three suspects were behind the mugging bid that saw the murder of Professor Dr. Zain ul Abdin,” they said adding that two 3-bore pistol bullets crossed his body, however, no sign of blood or bullets were found from the vehicle he was traveling in.

The police said that the Sindh University professor was visiting his daughter’s home when the incident occurred and three other people also accompanied him when the incident occurred.

“There was neither a sign of firing at the site of the incident identified by those accompanying him nor none of the others in the vehicle was deprived of their mobile phone,” they said adding that even the crime scene is not being identified properly.

