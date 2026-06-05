Sindh, US officials discuss security cooperation, police reforms

KARACHI: A high-level virtual meeting was held between the Sindh government, the Home Department and a United States delegation to discuss law and order, public safety and measures aimed at strengthening the operational capacity of Sindh Police.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home Sindh, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Inspector General of Police Sindh, Javed Alam Odho, Special Secretary Home Saeed Shaikh, DIG Faizullah Korejo and Bilal Shaikh.

Representatives of the United States Government and the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Bureau (INL) also participated virtually.

Participants acknowledged and appreciated the longstanding partnership between the Sindh Government, Sindh Police and the United States Government in the areas of law enforcement and public security.

Discussions focused on security challenges in the riverine (Katcha) areas and ongoing efforts to counter organised criminal networks operating in those regions.

The meeting also highlighted the need to enhance modern policing practices, operational capabilities and mobility to improve law enforcement effectiveness.

Speaking during the session, the Additional Chief Secretary Home stated that assistance programmes are designed not only to provide resources but also to strengthen institutions and build long-term organisational capacity.

The participants reaffirmed their commitment to promoting public safety, the rule of law and transparent policing practices. IG Sindh Javed Alam Odho noted that international cooperation remains essential for addressing evolving security challenges.

The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to further strengthen cooperation between Sindh Police, the Home Department and international partners. Participants also expressed confidence that ongoing efforts would contribute to further improvements in peace, public trust and the overall security environment across Sindh.