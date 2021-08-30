Sindh considering to vaccinate 9 to 12 grade students

KARACHI: Sindh is considering to vaccinate students of 9 to 12 grades amid an increase of the COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported on Monday.

An important meeting of the Sindh Education department will be held today to discuss the vaccination of the students of 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th. The department has compiled the data of the students falling in the said classes.

It has been learnt that the number of students is over 500,000 and the meeting will elaborate on the process to vaccinate the students against the coronavirus.

On the other hand, schools across Sindh including Karachi have reopened after closure of over a month due to a surge of coronavirus cases in the province.

According to the notification issued by the provincial education department, the in-person classes in provincial educational institutes are resumed with 100 percent vaccinated staff and 50 percent attendance at a time.

All educational institutions will ensure 100pc adherence to the Covid-19 SOPs.