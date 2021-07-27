Sindh makes vaccination certificate necessary for vegetable markets’ visits

KARACHI: With Covid raging on in its fourth wave fueled by the Indian-origin delta variant, the government of Sindh has Tuesday required vaccination certificates from everyone visiting Sabzi Mandi (vegetable markets) as Karachi’s virus infectivity rate spikes to 26 per cent, ARY News reported.

The provincial minister for agriculture Muhammad Ismail Rahoo has announced that no businessmen, visitors, commission agents, traders or employees will be allowed inside the vegetable and fruit markets without their vaccination certificates and masks.

Shops whose owners and staffers don’t get vaccinated will be sealed, Rahoo said today.

Over 26pc COVID positivity ratio in Karachi alarms Sindh govt

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was on Tuesday alarmed after he was briefed that the COVID positivity ratio in Karachi has gone beyond 26 percent.

The briefing was given during a meeting of the COVID Task Force headed by Murad Ali Shah and attended by provincial government officials, ministers, Rangers, and other concerned authorities.

Secretary Health Kazim Jatoi while briefing the meeting said that the overall positivity ratio in Sindh province has reached 12.7 percent with Karachi reporting a ratio of 26.32 percent on July 26