Sindh decides to waive off registration charges for electric vehicles

KARACHI: In order to encourage the usage of electric vehicles in the province, the Sindh government has decided to waive off registration fees for electric vehicles, ARY News reported on Thursday citing sources.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the subcommittee of the Sindh cabinet. The session was chaired by the provincial minister for Mines and Mineral Development Mir Shabbir Bajrani.

According to sources, the department has decided to follow Islamabad where the registration fee against electrical vehicles is zero. The proposal will be presented before the next cabinet meeting for approval.

The meeting was briefed that only 4 electric vehicles were registered in the Sindh province in the past two months, whereas, around 400 EVs had been registered in Punjab during the past year.

It may be noted that Sindh is presently charging Rs800,000 registration fee against electric vehicles. The subcommittee also proposed reducing the registration fees from 800,000 to 100,000.

The final decision will be taken in the upcoming Sindh cabinet meeting.

The Sindh government back in September this year had launched the registration of EVs and motorcycles across the province.

Sindh Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar in a statement said that the decision was taken keeping in view the increasing demand of people buying EVs while customers have been facing difficulties due to the delay in the registration process.

The federal cabinet on Dec.22 had approved Pakistan’s first Electric Vehicle Policy.

