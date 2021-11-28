SinfeAahan trends on top after first episode

SinfeAahan premiered on ARY Digital on Saturday and it has won the hearts from the very first episode.

The motivational serial tells the story of six courageous women and their inspirational devotion to become a part of the Pakistan Army.

The fans can’t stop praising the show’s inspirational content, story, brilliant acting and production.

Here’s what the netizens had to say about it.

10/10 Production… dil khush hogaya intro dekh ker hi.. 😍🙌#SinfeAahan — undone (@shaat_up) November 28, 2021

Everyone has their own struggles, their own problems and their own desires, and that was so relatable to our society in so many aspect.

More power to You #SinfeAahan Girls 👑🔥♥️ pic.twitter.com/h7jGjhdHac — SyeĐa 🦋 🇵🇰 (@Iam_Syedaaa) November 28, 2021

Love #SinfeAahan’s first ep. It’s quick paced, not needlessly dramatic. Has some gentle humor and sensitive moments. Watch! pic.twitter.com/KtfH3IC894 — Mahwash Ajaz 🇵🇰 (@mahwashajaz_) November 28, 2021

Thank you so much @arydigitalasia

for giving us such a different whole Scenario Drama. This drama made a whole new impact on Pakistani Media Industry. I really fed up old conservative love dramas. TYSM for this amazing drama. #ARYDigital #SinfeAahan — Fatima_Nasir (@Purplw_Twilight) November 28, 2021

loved the epi SO much! and characters even more! it was so good to watch all of these powerhouses of talent together on screen, everyone has such amaziiing screen presence. women of steel for sure🤍🔥

can’t wait for more<3#SinfEAahan — 😎Mr Memer🍀☘️ (@mrcityxx) November 28, 2021

#ISPR is now unveiling Women’s Power, which is a very commendable thing, and the first episode is wonderful,

None of them has it easy, each one fighting her own problems on internal and external fronts, their journey would be so exciting to witness.#SinfeAahan pic.twitter.com/e883UMGlxH — Ahmad Malik (@theahmadmalik_) November 28, 2021

what a great start! absolutely loved the first episode of #SinfeAahan. something about this drama hits different, i’m so excited to see their journeys. its the first episode but i’m already invested in their stories and characters. MY GIRLS ARE THE BEST!! pic.twitter.com/ZzCNSUpd3Z — Zainab khan🦋 (@achwa_sahi) November 28, 2021

SinfeAahan airs every Saturday on ARY Digital at 8 pm.

Sajal Aly, Ramsha Khan, Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa, Kubra Khan, Syra Yousuf and Dananeer Mobeen are playing the role of Rabia Safeer, Pariwesh Jamal, Nathmy Perrer, Mahjabeen Mastaan, Arzoo Daniel and Syeda Sidra respectively in SinfeAahan.

Read More: NASFF AIMED GROOMING FILMMAKING SKILLS OF PAKISTANI YOUTH: DG ISPR

The project is written by famous playwright Umera Ahmed and directed by ace director Nadeem Baig. It is a presentation of ISPR.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!