Singapore announces $50,000 aid for flood-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Singapore on Friday announced a contribution of $50,000 in humanitarian assistance for the people of Pakistan affected by devastating floods.

According to a statement from Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the amount will serve as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross (SRC)’s public fundraising efforts for the humanitarian crisis caused by the floods in Pakistan.

The ministry said the Singapore government’s contribution will supplement the SRC’s own pledge of $50,000 to support the immediate needs of affected communities. It also conveyed its deepest condolences to the families of the flood victims.

In a statement, the Pakistan Embassy in Singapore said the contribution reflected Singapore’s solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this difficult time and would support ongoing relief and recovery efforts to assist affected families and communities.

The Singapore Red Cross launched its fundraising appeal last week to support those impacted by the mid-August monsoon floods in Pakistan, and has already committed $39,000 for humanitarian efforts, which will be further supplemented by the Singapore government’s contribution.