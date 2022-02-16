Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passes away

Veteran Bollywood singer Bappi Lahiri passes away at the age of 69 in Mumbai, ARY News reported.

He was admitted to Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital for over a month. He got discharged on 14th February, but his health started deteriorating again on 15th February.

According to the reports, his family called the hospital for a doctor to visit their home, but he was later shifted to the hospital. He passed away due to OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) just before midnight.

Bappi Lahiri elevated disco music in India in the 8os and 90s. He was not only known for his superhit songs, but also for his fondness for gold.

He delivered blockbuster songs like Inteha Ho Gayi Intezar Ki, Raat Baki Baat Baki, Bambai Say Aaya Mera Dost, Mere Yeh Geet, Yaad Araha Hai, Disco Dancer, among others. His last song happened to be Bhankas from the 2020 film Baaghi 3.

