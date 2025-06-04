Singer Jessie J reveals breast cancer diagnosis

In a heartbreaking health update, English singer Jessie J reveals she has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Jessie J turned to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Tuesday, sharing a candid video, where the singer revealed that she had been going ‘back and forth’ thinking whether she should share this health update with her fans, given the tons of opinions on social media.

“I want to share it with my fans and the people that care about me, and also, I’m a sharer. I’ve always shared everything that I go through in my life,” the ‘Price Tag’ singer said and went on to reveal, “Before No Secrets came out [in April this year], I was diagnosed with early breast cancer.”

“I’m highlighting the word early,” she continued. “Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on to the word early. I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie J (@jessiej)

“I wanted to be just open and share it, one, because selfishly, I do not talk about it enough, I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support, and also their own stories,” Jessie explained.

Concluding the video, the singer quipped, “It’s a very dramatic way to get a boob job. But I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive t— and more music.”

Sharing the video message on social platform, Jessie captioned, “No (more) Secrets, and is it too soon to do a remix called ‘Living my breast life’? All jokes aside (You know it’s one of the ways I get through hard times). This last 2 months have been so amazing, and having this go on alongside it on the sidelines has given me the most incredible perspective. BUT… Your girl needs a hug.”

Also Read: Dipika Kakar diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer