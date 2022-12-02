Singer Jubin Nautiyal meets with an accident, suffers multiple injuries

Indian singer Jubin Nautiyal sustained multiple injuries after falling from a staircase of a building; he was rushed to the hospital.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the ‘Raatan Lambiyaan’ singer met with an accident on Friday morning. Nautiyal fell from the staircase of his building and was severely injured, as confirmed by his team.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

According to the details from the singer’s team, Nautiyal has sustained injuries on his elbow and ribs, while he has also hurt his head, following which the performer was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jubin Nautiyal (@jubin_nautiyal)

“The singer broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head after he fell from a building staircase,” stated his representative.

The spokesperson also mentioned, “Jubin [Nautiyal] will undergo an operation for his right arm after the accident. He has been advised not to use his right arm.”

Reportedly, Nautiyal was later spotted at a Mumbai airport, carrying an arm sling on his right arm. The singer was flying to his hometown Uttrakhand for treatment as the doctors in the metropolitan advised him to take complete rest for a speedy recovery.

Also read: Jubin Nautiyal trolled for copying qawwali of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Jubin Nautiyal began his career with the music reality show ‘X-Factor’ in 2011. Despite being a hot favourite in the show, he could not make it to the Top 8. However, the musician has a blooming career at the moment and is considered one of the top singers in the country.

Some of his chart-toppers include ‘Tum Hi Aana’, ‘Nashe Mein’, ‘Meri Aashiqui’ and most recent ‘Manike’.

Comments