Singer Salman Ali gets threat call in Bihar

Emerging Bollywood singer Salman Ali, winner of singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’, has received a threatening phone call in Bihar, India.

As reported by Indian news agencies, Sufi singer Salman Ali, received a threatening phone call on Tuesday, when he was in Banka, Bihar, for a musical program. He was to perform at Mandar Mahotsav in the city.

According to the details, District Magistrate Anshul Kumar took notice of the incident and issued special instructions to tighten the security at the event venue, particularly around the stage and changing room of the singer, asking district SP Dr Satya Prakash to deploy additional forces.

The district police are investigating the matter to find out the accused, whereas, a large police force, headed by ADM Satyendra Kumar and SDPO rank officers, has been deployed at the venue, to prevent any incident.

Salman Ali, 24, participated in a number of singing reality shows, and emerged as a winner of the 10th season of ‘Indian Idol’ and a first runner-up on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs’. He later returned as Captain to mentor new talent on ‘Superstar Singer’.

Ali has lent vocals for songs in Bollywood films including ‘Sui Dhaaga’, ‘Satellite Shankar’, ‘Dabangg 3’ and ‘Happy Hardy and Heer’.

