Arjun Kapoor debuts as villain in ‘Singham Again’ first look

After Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone and handsome hunk Tiger Shroff, Rohit Shetty welcomed Arjun Kapoor to his cop universe with ‘Singham Again’.

After all the characters, set to feature in ‘Singham Again’, makers of the hotly-anticipated third film in the blockbuster franchise of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe unveiled the gory first look of the new villain, essayed by Arjun Kapoor, on Wednesday morning.

Sharing the Shaitaan character’s poster on Instagram, Shetty wrote, “Insaan galati karta hai, aur usse uski saza bhi milti hai… Lekin ab jo aayega, wo shaitaan hai (Man commits mistakes, and gets punishment for that too…But the one who comes now, is the devil!)!”

Sharing the exciting development on his own account, Kapoor expressed, “Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir’s cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem.”

Earlier, the makers unveiled the character posters of the cop universe newbies, Deepika Padukone [Shakti Shetty/Lady Singham] and Tiger Shroff [ACP Satya], as well as the veterans Kareena Kapoor [Avni Bajirao], Akshay Kumar [Veer Sooryavanshi], Ranveer Singh [Simmba] and Ajay Devgn aka the OG cop, Bajirao Singham.

With the debut of three new characters, the blockbuster cop universe of the filmmaker will now have a total of five distinct cop characters, including DCP Bajirao, Simmba, Veer Sooryavanshi, Satya and Shakti Shetty as well as a new villain in ‘Singham Again’.

Directed by Shetty himself, the fifth film in the universe, also featuring Jackie Shroff in a cameo appearance, is scheduled for theatrical release on August 15.

